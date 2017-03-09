51 people indicted after undercover drug operation in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — More than 50 people have been indicted after a grand jury issued more than 70 drug-related charges after a six-month undercover operation in Gibson County.

It was called Operation Trojan Horse and was performed by the West Tennessee Judicial Violent Crime and Drug Task Force for the 28th Judicial District.

“What they were targeting was mainly methamphetamine, ICE, cocaine and opiate-based prescription drugs,” Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas said.

Sheriff Thomas said the investigation started after they received multiple calls from the community about suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.

“Once we start getting that information and we start forwarding it to the drug task force, they will develop an undercover officer or a confidential informant that can make these purchases for them,” Sheriff Thomas said.

Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers said they were targeting those feeding the problem.

“This operation was not targeting users or addicts — it was targeting the people who were actually selling the narcotics,” he said.

Special Agent Johnie Carter said one of the main motivations behind this investigation was to clean up the streets before the kids get out on spring break and summer break and to provide safe neighborhoods to play in.

Thomas said this doesn’t mean they are finished with cleaning up the streets in the county, and they need your help.

“Drugs in our community is a community problem — it is not a law enforcement problem,” Sheriff Thomas said. “If you suspect somebody in your neighborhood or somebody you work with or somebody your kids go to school with, pick up the phone and call law enforcement.”

Those indicted include at least three gang members and 29 felons previously convicted of other crimes including attempted first-degree murder, drug trafficking and aggravated assault on a police officer.

Those indicted will be arraigned Monday morning.