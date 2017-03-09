Community gathers to remember victim of murder suicide in Bemis

JACKSON, Tenn– The Bemis community is searching for answers after violence hits their tight-knit community.

“I was on my way to the grocery store to get some groceries and I said what in the heck is going on up here,” neighbor James Chimney said.

Jackson police were called to the 400 block of South Massachusetts Street just before 7 a.m., Thursday morning.

“We have two individuals that have been shot we believe one to be the suspect and one to be the victim,” Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser said.

Officials said a woman was found inside her home and a man found in some nearby woods.

Hours later, a grieving family and community gathered at the First Baptist Church in Bemis remembering the life of Paulette Garrett, an attempted robbery victim, set to testify in Gibson County just hours before she was shot.

“He tried to rob her and she got back in the car at a public parking place,” Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellars told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

A warrant for Christopher Armstrong, confirming he was the suspected gunman in the December 2014 crime.

“She got on the phone and called for help and the police were right there within a minute or two. When he fled the scene they got him out of an empty building and arrested him. I think he has been out on a $50,000 bond since then,” said Chief Sellars.

According to the warrant, Armstrong threatened to shoot Garrett, resulting in charges of attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. Officials now fear he sought out Garrett, finding her at her home in Jackson.

Neighbors of the Garrett family, still stunned this could happen to who they call a pillar of their community.

“This is the first time I have seen something like this,” said James Chimney.

At the packed vigil, Paulette Garrett’s husband, Fred was surrounded by family and friends.

Through their tears, they vowed to support each other and get through this difficult time.

Jackson police told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News they will release more information about this investigation, Friday.