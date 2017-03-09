Former Mets outfielder Darryl Strawberry visits Hub City for fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Jackson Area Council on alcoholism and drug dependency held a fundraising event Tuesday night.

The guest speaker for the event was former Mets outfielder, Darryl Strawberry.

The night was filled with dinner, a silent auction and a speech by Strawberry.

“If we don’t take responsibility and wanna say, well its society’s fault, it’s someone else’s fault, we can never get well. It’s only when we stand up and take responsibility for our own actions and that’s when people can get well, said Strawberry.

JACOA serves close to 500 men and women annually.