JMCSS superintendent finalist tours schools

JACKSON, Tenn. — Second interviews for the two superintendent finalists in the Jackson-Madison County School System began Thursday.

Dr. Eric Jones toured North Parkway Middle School, one of four school visits on his agenda Thursday. “I think it’s important to really get a feel of the climate of the school and the district,” Jones said.

For the second round of superintendent interviews, Jones spent the day walking campuses, meeting with faculty, staff, students and parents. “Just good to see the good things that are happening in our school system,” Jones said.

North Parkway Middle School Principal Tiffany Taylor said the visit allows candidates to see the good things going on at North Parkway and the things they struggle with. “They’re able to walk in the same shoes as the principal, same shoes as the assistants, same shoes as the students, same shoes as the teachers and just experience what we experience every day,” Taylor said.

Jones is not a stranger to the district. He served as principal at Jackson Central-Merry from 2009 to 2013 and also worked at Liberty Tech and Madison Academic. Jones currently works for the National Institute for School Leadership in Washington, D.C.

“I’m totally invested in this community,” Jones said. “I live in this community. My children go to school in this community and they are in the school system.”

The school board will formally interview Jones at 7:30 p.m. at the Board of Education.

The second finalist, Dr. Tammy Knipp, will come for her second interview March 20. She served as principal at Alexander Elementary and currently works as Assistant Director of Operations and Support with the Putnam County School District.