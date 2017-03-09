MCSO gets driving simulator to show dangers of impaired, distracted motorists

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has new tools to help educate the community on how dangerous distracted and impaired driving can be.

“If there was a serial killer on the loose, you know, we would be hunting that serial killer, trying to get them out of our community. We feel that these two items are serial killers,” Lt. Allen Castleman said.

One of the tools is a driving simulator. In an impaired driving simulation, the driver is put in multiple situations while the steering, accelerating and braking is altered.

“There is the simulated law enforcement arrives,” Lt. Castleman said. “You may get arrested and taken to jail.”

“It’s very hard to control, and it definitely shows what you would be driving like if you were impaired, absolutely,” Deputy Clint Hand said.

In a distracted driving simulation, the driver receives text messages on their cell phone which they must reply to, while a virtual passenger is giving directions.

The sheriff’s office also acquired goggles that simulate being under the influence of alcohol, anywhere from .06 to .25.

Lt. Castleman says they hope this program will help save lives on the road.

“Stay focused in your driving. That’s the one simple decision,” Lt. Castleman said.

If you’d like to learn more about these programs and how to get your group involved, contact Lt. Castleman at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.