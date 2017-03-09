Mugshots : Madison County : 3/08/17 – 3/09/17 March 9, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/14Ashley Hassell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Willie Cole Evading arrest, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Terry L. Wallace Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Shaun Uhrick Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Otis Taylor Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Michael Stoltz Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Jazmine Cardoza No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Jarrett O’Shields Theft of motor vehicle, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Donte Lavon Green Contraband in penal institution, evading arrest, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, reckless endangerment, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Christopher Collins Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Charles Porter Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Charles Ames DUI, violation of implied consent law, open container law, failure to render aid Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Anthony Bond DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Andrea Walker Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/08/17 and 7 a.m. on 3/09/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore