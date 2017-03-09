Mugshots : Madison County : 3/08/17 – 3/09/17

1/14 Ashley Hassell Failure to appear

2/14 Willie Cole Evading arrest, violation of probation

3/14 Terry L. Wallace Violation of probation

4/14 Shaun Uhrick Violation of community corrections

5/14 Otis Taylor Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/14 Michael Stoltz Violation of community corrections

7/14 Jazmine Cardoza No charges entered

8/14 Jarrett O’Shields Theft of motor vehicle, unlawful drug paraphernalia

9/14 Donte Lavon Green Contraband in penal institution, evading arrest, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, reckless endangerment, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

10/14 Christopher Collins Failure to appear

11/14 Charles Porter Schedule II drug violations

12/14 Charles Ames DUI, violation of implied consent law, open container law, failure to render aid

13/14 Anthony Bond DUI

14/14 Andrea Walker Disorderly conduct





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/08/17 and 7 a.m. on 3/09/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.