Northeast Middle educator named Teacher of the Year

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson-Madison County teacher was surprised Thursday afternoon as coworkers and the Jackson Quartet delivered an unexpected award.

Sixth grade teacher Mandy Fraley at Northeast Middle School was selected as the Southwest Core Tennessee Teacher of the Year.

Fraley has been a teacher in the school district for 11 years and says she is honored to be selected for the award.

“I always feel like I want to do my best with my students, and the students really make me feel like I make a difference every day,” Fraley said. “But today definitely was very special to be recognized by my peers for the hard work that I do and all the extra that I usually do with my students.”

Fraley’s name will now be submitted for consideration for Tennessee Teacher of the Year.