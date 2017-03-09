Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for West Tennessee

6:41 PM CDT

From the VIPIR7 Storm Team:

The National Weather Service in Memphis, TN has issued a Severe Thunderstorm WATCH until 12:00 AM CST for all of West Tennessee.

Scattered thunderstorms to the NW of West Tennessee are expected gradually become more linear and shift SE with time tonight. The primary concern this evening will be with damaging straight line winds and hail. There is a small tornado threat however, the emphasis tonight will be with winds and maybe some hail.