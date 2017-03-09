Severe Weather Possible Tonight

________________________________________________________________________

Weather Update – 2:00 p.m. Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms developing over Missouri now will begin to trigger more showers and thunderstorms that will move into West Tennessee this evening. Some of the thunderstorms could become strong or even severe with a threat for damaging winds. Below, is an animated image for what the radar may look like this evening.

The strongest thunderstorms will occur between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. tonight with drier weather and colder conditions filtering in behind this system. Damaging winds continue to look increasingly likely with gusts over 70 mph possible in any thunderstorms that become severe.



Temperatures will fall into just the middle and upper 40s by sunrise at 6:13 a.m. Friday morning. Skies will gradually become clearer throughout Friday morning but sunshine won’t help us to get any where near as warm as today as been!

Another system will be able to bring rain, ice, and snow to West Tennessee on Saturday afternoon and evening. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

