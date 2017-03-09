State agencies partner to end homelessness

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and the substance abuse services are in partnership with both the US and Tennessee Interagency Councils on Homelessness.

They have created an action plan to end chronic homelessness in the Volunteer State. Their number one concern is homeless veterans and want to end it by the end of this year.

They also want to end homelessness for families with children and youth by 2020.

“We cannot solve homelessness by just one agency or just one group, its going to take the entire community from top to bottom to come together with solutions and to provide effective programs to serve homeless,” said Wayne Snelling, president and CEO of Tennessee Homeless Solutions.

They hope to have homelessness ended within the next 10 years.

To find out ways to end homelessness, visit the “Seen on 7” section.