Supt. finalist Eric Jones meets with JMC school board members

JACKSON, Tenn.-The first of two finalists for the superintendent of Jackson-Madison County Schools was interviewed by the board, Thursday night.

Each board member was given seven minutes to ask Dr. Eric Jones questions, then the floor was open to members of the public.

Jones previously worked in the district, serving as principal of Jackson Central-Merry High School from 2009 to 2013.

At Thursday night’s meeting, he was asked about why he left to take a job in Alabama.

“I did not leave out of lack of enjoyment of what I do, that was the best 4 years I had but also other opportunities presented themselves,” said Jones.

Jones spent the day visiting different schools and meeting with parents and school faculty.