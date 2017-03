WEATHER UPDATE

WARMER AND DRY TODAY. RAIN AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL RETURN TO THE MID-SOUTH TONIGHT. A COLD FRONT WILL USHER IN MUCH COLDER AIR OVER THE WEEKEND. TEMPERATURES WILL LIKELY COOL DURING THE DAY ON SATURDAY. SATURDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY SUNDAY NORTHERN AREAS COULD SEE SOME WINTRY PRECIPITATION WITH RAIN LIKELY FARTHER SOUTH. LOWS SUNDAY MORNING WILL RANGE FROM THE UPPER 20S TO MIDDLE 30S. BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED NEXT WEEK.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

