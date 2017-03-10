Annual wrestling event raises money to fight child abuse

HENDERSON, Tenn.-In Chester County, Friday night it was a “battle royale” and it was all for a good cause.

The annual Memphis Wrestling Event was held at the Chester County High School Gym, Friday night

Proceeds benefited the Chester County Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

This event is their second biggest fundraisers of the year. Going strong for the past 13 years, it has no signs of stopping anytime soon.

“100 percent of this money will stay in Chester County and go to the Carl Perkins Center and it is going to help for the treatment of these abused children, so the money spent tonight is going to make progress in helping some child continue a normal life,” said Terry Hearn, the event’s organizer.

More than 1,000 people were in attendance at the event.

Legendary wrestlers were scheduled to attend, including Jerry “The King” Lawler and Bill Dundee.