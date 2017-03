Former Gibson Co. sheriff appears on assault charge

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Embattled former Gibson County sheriff Chuck Arnold made his first court appearance Friday since his indictment earlier this week.

When only his attorney showed up Friday morning, the judge ordered Arnold to appear, not starting the arraignment until he arrived.

Arnold is charged with aggravated assault involving a teenage female family member.

Arnold’s next appearance will be May 3 in Brownsville.