Man jailed in Crockett County, accused in several area burglaries

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn.-A 19-year-old is in the Crockett County jail, accused of aggravated burglary, theft, vandalism and criminal trespassing.

Investigators said they were able to use home security camera footage to identify Jacob king as a suspect in two burglaries in Haywood County and a third near the Crockett County line.

According to the Crockett County Sheriff, King was wearing the same hoodie the suspect was wearing in the security video when officers arrested him.

King has been charged in all three burglaries.