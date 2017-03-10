Mugshots : Madison County : 3/09/17 – 3/10/17 March 10, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/16Amanda Pittman Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/16William Brooks Aggravated assault, assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/16Vantedeius Beasley Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/16Terance Moore Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 5/16Scottie Mitchell Simple domestic assault, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 6/16Lonnie Thompson Assault, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 7/16Latoya Owens Methamphetamine possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/16Lance Emery Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/16Kellen Lyles Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/16Joseph Hayes Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/16Jacqueline Lightfoot Aggravated domestic assault, assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/16George Sweat Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/16Dvonte Carter Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/16Christopher Patterson Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 15/16Christine Smith-Lawrence Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 16/16Bobby Burton No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/09/17 and 7 a.m. on 3/10/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore