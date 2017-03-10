Mugshots : Madison County : 3/09/17 – 3/10/17

1/16 Amanda Pittman Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/16 William Brooks Aggravated assault, assault

3/16 Vantedeius Beasley Violation of community corrections

4/16 Terance Moore Contempt of court

5/16 Scottie Mitchell Simple domestic assault, public intoxication

6/16 Lonnie Thompson Assault, disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

7/16 Latoya Owens Methamphetamine possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/16 Lance Emery Violation of probation

9/16 Kellen Lyles Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/16 Joseph Hayes Simple domestic assault

11/16 Jacqueline Lightfoot Aggravated domestic assault, assault

12/16 George Sweat Violation of probation

13/16 Dvonte Carter Assault

14/16 Christopher Patterson Contempt of court

15/16 Christine Smith-Lawrence Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest, unlawful drug paraphernalia

16/16 Bobby Burton No charges entered

































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/09/17 and 7 a.m. on 3/10/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.