National Weather Service confirms tornado in Carroll County

1/4 Storm damage in the Anark Road area of Carroll County near Clarksburg. Photo submitted by Randy Blankenship of Huntingdon.

2/4 Storm damage in the Anark Road area of Carroll County near Clarksburg. Photo submitted by Randy Blankenship of Huntingdon.

3/4 Storm damage in the Anark Road area of Carroll County near Clarksburg. Photo submitted by Randy Blankenship of Huntingdon.

4/4 Storm damage in the Anark Road area of Carroll County near Clarksburg. Photo submitted by Randy Blankenship of Huntingdon.







CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — The National Weather Service in Memphis has confirmed a tornado touched down near Clarksburg during Thursday night’s storms.

An NWS storm survey team was in the area Thursday morning to evaluate damage.

They have confirmed an EF-0 tornado occurred around 9:55 p.m. around 2.5 miles north of Clarksburg in south Carroll County, according to a preliminary report.

This is the first confirmed tornado in Clarksburg since Nov. 19, 1970.

The tornadic damage occurred in the area of Anark Road east of Highway 22 and included damages to trees and storage buildings, according to the report.

