State NAACP holds annual Race Relations and Advocacy Summit in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.- The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP began their 13th annual Race Relations and Advocacy Summit, Friday evening in Jackson.

A community town hall meeting was held at Lane College where organizers with the Scarlet Rope Project spoke about combating human trafficking. The International Labor Organization estimates there are 4.5 million victims of sex trafficking worldwide.

It is the second largest and fastest growing criminal enterprise.

“We are so blessed that we have resources here in Jackson and in our neighboring communities. its a blessing that we have scarlet rope here to enlighten us about this very important issue of human trafficking,” said Ameera Graves, Lane College’s cultural events coordinator.

The NAACP State Conference continues Saturday morning at the Double Tree Hotel. There will be workshops held from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.