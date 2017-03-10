Union Bulldogs look to finish season just how they started

JACKSON, Tenn — The Union University baseball team is half way through their season and they’re doing pretty good according to the polls. The Bulldogs find themselves 24th in the latest collegiate baseball news national poll. This is the teams first NCAA national ranking since they joined division two in the 2012-2013 season.

Off to a 17-3 start, head coach Lee Driggers explains how to keep this streak going.

“By wanting it, I mean there are going to be some ups and downs,” Driggers said. “I mean I don’t know that we can keep this kind of pace up because you’re going to have some days where you hit things right at them and some things like that and you’re going to lose some games in this conference because it’s too tough. But I think the biggest thing, that the only way we can keep something going is the fact that we bounce back and we don’t let one or two losses become three, four, or five or something like that.”

With the national 24th ranking, I asked infielder Nolen Milton if this puts any pressure on the players

“I don’t think it’s putting pressure on us, it’s kind of given us like some credit because we’ve worked really hard and haven’t really had great success over the last couple of years and I think it just shows how much we’ve improved and it’s kind of enjoying it, just living through the moment right now,” Milton said.

The Bulldogs will be in action this weekend against Mississippi College Sunday at 2 p.m. followed by a double header Monday starting at 1 p.m.