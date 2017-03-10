Volunteers pitch in to build new playground in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — More than 150 volunteers spent their Friday helping to better their community, one playground at a time.

It’s called the Uniquely Haywood Community Playground Building Project. The Brownsville-Haywood County Chamber of Commerce partnered with Kaboom and Blue Cross Blue Shield to build a new park on Jefferson Street complete with a playground, picnic area and more.

The park was designed by children in the community and was officially opened at 3:30 Friday afternoon.