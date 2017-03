WEATHER UPDATE

TODAY WILL BE COOL AND DRY AS GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS USHER IN A COLD AIR MASS. A FROST ADVISORY AND FREEZE WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY MORNING AS TEMPERATURES WILL START OUT EARLY IN THE LOW TO MID 30S. A FAST MOVING WINTER SYSTEM WILL CREATE SOME LIGHT ACCUMULATING WINTRY PRECIPITATION LATE SATURDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING OVER MUCH OF WEST TENNESSEE, NORTHEAST ARKANSAS AND THE MISSOURI BOOTHEEL. LOWS SUNDAY MORNING WILL RANGE FROM THE UPPER 20S TO MIDDLE 30S, BEFORE TEMPERATURES WARM INTO THE 40S DURING THE DAY. TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN COLD THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forcaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com