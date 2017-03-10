Wintry Mix Possible on Saturday

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. Friday

The National Weather Service has confirmed the presence of a tornado 2.5 miles north of Clarksburg, TN between 9:54 and 9:56 Thursday night. This was the first tornado in West Tennessee since March of last year but the first tornado in Clarksburg since November, 19, 1970. Now our focus turns to the chance for a wintry mix in West Tennessee tonight and tomorrow with rain, snow, and ice possible at different times of the day for different parts of West Tennessee. Looks like another challenging forecast in the Mid-South!

TONIGHT

Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are in place across all of West Tennessee until Saturday morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s if not upper 20s by sunrise.



Overnight into Saturday morning, light snow within a wintry mix will approach parts of northwest Tennessee. Light accumulations are possible but the system will continue to develop throughout the day and evening on Saturday. Right now, we’re looking at the potential for 0″-2″ of snow and ice to accumulate by 6 a.m. Saturday morning.



It’s worth noting that the chance for 2″ of snow or more is only 20-30%. So the chance for a significant winter event is still relatively low with this system.



