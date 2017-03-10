“Women’s and Girl’s Night Out” raises HIV, Aids awareness

JACKSON, Tenn.-An event was held Friday evening for teenage girls and women aimed at raising awareness and educating them about issues affecting their lives.

The West Tennessee Regional Consortium and Community Planning Group held the event called “Women’s and Girls Night Out”,

at the Campbell St. Church of Christ.

Organizers said the main reason for the event was to raise awareness about HIV and aids.

“We’re all here for each other and anyone who wants to come, get tested, need someone to talk to, just know that there’s someone out there that can offer that support and someone to help you,” said Teresa Cook, the events organizer.

The Jackson Police Department also gave a demonstration to help women to learn self-defense techniques.