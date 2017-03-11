Experiment of the Week: Leprechaun Snot

Leprechaun Snot

INGREDIENTS

¼ Cup of Clear Glue

¼ Cup of Borax

Warm Water

Green Food Coloring

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Dissolve ¼ cup of borax into one quart of warm water. Is the solution a solid or a liquid and why? Describe the solution by using its observable properties.

STEP 2: Add a few drops of green food coloring to the ¼ cup of clear glue and mix.

STEP 3: Mix the glue and borax solution together until it looks like leprechaun snot. Is the leprechaun snot a solid or a liquid and why? Describe the leprechaun snot by using its observable properties. Does mixing the ingredients together result in a new substance? Explain why or why not.



EXPLANATION

The borax links the glue’s molecules together creating leprechaun snot. Leprechaun snot is a slime, which is a non-Newtonian fluid. A non-Newtonian fluid exhibits properties of both a liquid and a solid, depending on how much force is applied. Go to www.hookedonscience.org for more experiments that might get you and your family “Hooked on Science.”