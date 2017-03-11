Henry County residents wake up to snow

PARIS, Tenn — Many residents in Henry County woke up to snow on Saturday.

“It’s been crazy. I mean we get a storm one day and the next day it’s snowing,” Gearldean Evans said.

“We’ve had a good winter this year you know a lot of sun and real warm,” Gregory Kendall said. “I didn’t think we’d get this snow today. I was very surprised.”

The Tennessee Department of Transportation got an early start Saturday clearing the roads, as well as checking bridges and overpasses for snow.

“It was very foggy and all you could see was snow,” Evans said.

TDOT says drivers should give their trucks plenty of room to clear the roadways, and remember to take it slow. One local business owner said he didn’t let the snowfall affect his day.

“We had about maybe 2 1/2 to 3 inches of snow this morning, but got it off the car real quick and here we are we’re open,” Charles Hopkins said.

Crews will be available throughout the day treating roads as the weather continues to change. The spontaneous weather caused some residents to plan each day as it comes.

“It’s kinda like just play it by ear,” Jesse Garner said. “I think just get up and see what it’s doing on that particular day and go from there.”

“I’m ready for spring,” Evans said.

Several counties in west Tennessee are under a winter weather advisory until midnight.