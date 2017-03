Pet of the Week: PUPPIES!

This week’s pet of the week are these adorable puppies!

They are 11 weeks old and possibly Great Pyrenees mix.

They were found on the side of the road by a police officer and brought to one of STAT’s board members. T

hey are so playful and well, fluffy!!

They will be ready for adoption soon through Saving the animals together.

Contact Melissa Roberts for more information.