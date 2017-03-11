West Tennesseans brave winter weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — Downtown Jackson was quiet this Saturday night, the only action we saw, coming down from the sky.

“It’s beautiful, but we’re ready for spring,” Cristal Coleman said.

Many West Tennesseans were surprised by these winter weather conditions, considering how warm it was, just a few days ago.

“It was like, 70, or in the 60’s, on the way up here with spring clothes, and now it’s wintery,” Coleman said. “We had to get our warm coats and boots back on.”

“It’s unexpected because it was 70 degrees when we came down here, and now we’re here with no coats,” Judy Butler said. “But it is beautiful.”

People having mix reviews, on this roller coaster forecast.

“I like it. I’m originally from Illinois, so anytime it snows in Tennessee, I embrace it,” Brittney Eskew said.

“And this is where we differ because I’m from Florida, and so the 70 degrees was so much better,” Shana Purkey said.

The highways in Jackson were slow, but if you’re debating on hitting the road, drivers we spoke with said the storm didn’t affect them very much.

“I don’t think it’s hard to see whatsoever. As long as the windshield wipers are going and you don’t drive like a maniac, I think the roads are totally fine,” Eskew said.

“So far they’re okay,” Coleman said. “I think they’re warm enough that its not turning to ice.”

Forecasters urge drivers to be aware of road conditions and prepare for falling temperatures.