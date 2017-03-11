Woman killed in Crockett County duplex fire

ALAMO, Tenn. — Fire killed a woman in Crockett County early Saturday morning, according to firefighters.

Firefighters say it broke out around midnight Saturday at a duplex on South Burns Street in Alamo. Neighbors said they saw the residence engulfed in flames and called 911.

The man who lives there said him and his father woke up to smoke and flames and got out. Josh Hanes said once he got outside he realized his girlfriend Sarah Mann was still trapped inside.

“The flames were already in the house when I ran out of the house and I came out and everybody was in a panic,” Hanes said. “We knocked the window out and we just couldn’t get her out. The flames were so bad. We did all that we could do.”

Firefighters said Mann was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire chief said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Firefighters said the duplex did not have smoke detectors.