A Brief Warm Up Before The True Arctic Push This Week.

Well I hope everyone got out early this morning to see the beautiful Winter wonderland. Snow stuck to pretty much everything overnight. Trees, power lines, fences etc. It was quite the sight to behold! Several of you shared photos to us and I’ll have some hand-picked ones ready to go for the 5: 30 PM and 10:00 PM show this evening! Thank you all so much for sharing! As a preview is a photo sent in by Betty Berry!

Tonight will be clear and somewhat chilly temperatures. They will fall steadily through Midnight, assuming clouds don’t move in too quick. overnight. Temps will fall to around 34. I expect a gradual shift to a more southerly wind overnight into the morning hours as a relatively fast moving upper level front moves across the Central Plains. The warm up today and tomorrow is an illusion. The front is actually a reinforcing shot of arctic air that will deepen the main trough further across the eastern US. In fact, we probably won’t make it to 50°F until Thursday ( if we’re lucky), but definitely by Friday.

Monday:

To start the day there may be some peaks of sunshine. It will quickly be covered by a veil of clouds that will thicken up through 8:00 AM. Then eventually probably as we arrive to work on Monday. Scattered Showers and perhaps a Wintry mix especially north of Jackson towards Lake, Obion, Weakley and Henry Co [TN]. probably rain mixing with snow, then rain/sleet then to all rain by late morning to noon. After the cold front passes temperatures will fall tomorrow afternoon and evening. Clouds will hang around so the bottom won’t drop out for Tuesday morning. We should have broken clouds with temperatures around freezing ( 32°F). Our high temperature on the other hand will struggle to only around 44°F.

