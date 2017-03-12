Brownsville mother of two dies in apartment fire

ALAMO, Tenn. — Friends and loved ones continue to mourn after the loss of a Brownsville mother in a house fire in Alamo yesterday.

“Well it was about 11:45 late last night. My daughter hollered that she saw flames outside, and I came running out. I called 911 to report it; that the apartment was fully involved and someone was trapped inside,” says neighbor Duane Goldsmith.

This is the Saturday fire that took the life of 40 year old Brownsville mother of two, Sarah Mann. 29 year old Josh Haynes, who was also in the apartment at the time says, he did all he could in an attempt to save her life.

“I went straight to the window trying to get her out. I threw a bike against the window to break the window to try to get her out, and everybody was hollering,” says Haynes.

But the heat from the flames prevented anyone from getting close enough to the residence. Flames that Josh says, completely engulfed his home in just a matter of minutes. Officials pronounced Sarah dead at the scene.

“My daughter had just talked to the young lady earlier that afternoon, and then all of a sudden, 6 hours later or whatever, she’s gone,” says Goldsmith. “Just a total tragedy.”

The Alamo Fire Department says, there were not signs of smoke detectors in the apartment at the time of the blaze.

“Your smoke detector’s your first line of defense in your home. They’re set to wake you up. That’s their purpose. We want everyone to have one of those,” says Chief Timmy Williams of the Alamo Fire Department.

Officials say the cause of the fire may have been an electric heater in the wall, however, this has not been confirmed and is still under investigation.

Chief Williams says, if you do not have a smoke detector in your home, contact your local fire department, and set up an appointment to have them install one for you. He also mentioned, to check your batteries, on the regular.