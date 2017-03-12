Don’t forget tp check smoke detectors while Springing Forward

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — With two fatal house fires last week, firemen want West Tennesseans to take a proactive approach to fire safety. Along with the task of fixing clocks for daylight savings time, some smoke detectors could use some attention.

Monday a Humboldt 7 year old died in a house fire, and just a days later on Saturday a 40 year old mother died in a fire in Alamo. Two tragedies, in one week that may have had different outcomes if there was working smoke detectors were in the home.

“Change your smoke detectors, check your batteries,” Humboldt Fire Department Assistant Chief Leroy Kail said. “Since you’re changing time check your smoke detectors.”

The Humboldt Fire Department is one of many agencies encouraging folks to check the batteries in all smoke detectors.

“But we actually recommend that you check them once a month,” Kail said. “And that way you make sure that they are working and they’re doing what they’re supposed to do.”

The States Fire Marshal’s Office recommends replacing any smoke detectors that are 10 years old or older. If you don’t have one, want yours checked or installed firemen are eager to help.

“Most every fire department in our area are doing that,” Kail said. “So call your local department and ask them about having a free smoke detector installed into your house.”

Data shows 70% of house fire in Tennessee last year, happened in homes where there were no smoke detectors. And 46% of smoke detector failures were because of missing or dead batteries.

“We’ve had a couple of saves here in Humboldt because of having smoke detector in the house. They’ve actually woke them up and they got of the house.>

Firemen say daylight savings time is a good day to be sure the device that could save your life works.

“Helps us get a quicker response, because when a smoke detector goes off they can get out and call 911 and we’re on our way.”

Assistant Chief Kail says every bed room should have a working smoke detector. If you need one please reach out to your local fire department.

According to the States Fire Marshal’s Office working smoke alarms reduce the risk of dying in a house fire by 50%.