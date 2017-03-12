Jackson Symphony presents The Great Composers

JACKSON, Tenn.. — The Jackson Symphony’s string quartet had a concert of their own Sunday afternoon.

People filled the room at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church as the symphony presented The Great Composers. As a part of their chamber music series, the quartet played tunes from Mozart to Beethoven.

“We think that we offer a lot, so its a reciprocal motivation,” Jackson Symphony’s Artistic director and conductor Peter Shannon said. “I think that we have a lot to give to the community, and we want people to enjoy this beautiful music.”

If you missed Sunday afternoons show no worries. The symphony has two more performances before the end of their concert season.