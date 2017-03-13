Former Lt. Gov. Ramsey visits Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey stopped Monday in the Hub City.

Ramsey talked about his efforts to support President Donald Trump as well as schools across the state.

He was hosted by the Madison County Republican Party.

The former speaker of the senate is encouraging lawmakers from all over Tennessee to back the president’s policies.

Ramsey also talked about the events he had planned to support students and their parents.

“For two days last week and for two days this week, I’m traveling around speaking to groups to explain to them the school choice issue and how important this is, especially in the most disadvantaged parts of the state,” Ramsey said.

The former lieutenant governor also spoke in Savannah.