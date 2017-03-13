Former TN Lt. Governor Ramsey visits Savannah

SAVANNAH, Tenn.-Monday night, in Hardin County, former Lt. Governor Ron Ramsey spoke about the future of schools in Tennessee.

Ramsey said he is now working with the group “Tennesseans for Conservative Action” to help education efforts here in the Volunteer State.

He said he is touring the state to promote the believe that every child deserves a high-quality education.

The former speaker of the senate is promoting vouchers so that children can choose the school of their choice.

He believes that with President Trump coming to the state he can get the bill passed.

“Trump carried this state overwhelmingly and he’s going to be back in Tennessee day after tomorrow and this is one of his issues as well as one of my issues so hopefully that will convince people that this is at least worth trying,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey continues his sweep across the state this week leading up to President Trump arriving in Nashville on Wednesday.