Humboldt not afraid of the big stage at The Boro

HUMBOLDT, Tenn — On the year the Humboldt Vikings are 31-1 and they’ve yet to lose to a West Tennessee team. After the teams first 13 game winning streak of the season, head coach Ron Abernathy said he had a great group that he believed could do special things. Now on a 18 game winning streak, he still feels the same way.

“The feeling is great, we talked about it and as a coach you know that’s your dream like everyone else when the practice starts and the season starts, you want to win a state championship, but talking and seeing and doing you know are different things,” Abernathy said. “But we have been blessed enough to step up to the occasion and be able to be here today when other people are sitting at home watching us.”

But at The Boro this Thursday, the lights will shine much brighter and the stage will be much larger, but that doesn’t seem to bother the squad.

“A real big advantage is us going to play the district tournament at UT-Martin, which was a big stage, a college arena and of course we went in there again we came out unscathed,” Abernathy said.

For his players like guard Jared Walker, they know the stage will be bigger and they’ve mentally prepared themselves for it.

“I mean for us a team, we ain’t ever been to this point, nobody on the team, so it’s going to be a big stage where we gon try and keep it together,” Walker said.

The Vikings will leave for The Boro tomorrow afternoon after their pep rally, then will take on Knoxville Grace Thursday afternoon.



WALKER: