Jacob Taylor signs with Rhodes College

TRENTON, Tenn — The Peabody Golden Tide sent one of their very own to the next level to continue their athletic career. Jacob Taylor signed his national letter of intent to play football at Rhodes College next season. As the quarterback of the Golden Tide, Taylor started 18 games, completing 55 percent of his passes and throwing for more than 2,000 thousand yards and 27 touchdowns.

He also helped his Peabody team average 33 points per game last season.