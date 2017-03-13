Leaders Credit Union holds special event for its members

JACKSON, Tenn.-One of the largest credit unions in the area held a special gathering Monday night for its members.

Leaders Credit Union hosted its 59th annual meeting, including a visit from the Jackson Generals mascot, Sarge.

Officials said this yearly gathering is an opportunity for members to hear an update and talk to leaders within the financial institution.

“We’re here to serve our membership and our members are important to us and they are number one in what we do. Our business model is to make sure their banking relationship is solid and that we are meeting expectations,” said Todd Swims, CEO of Leaders Credit Union.

The company will host a special event at the Ballpark at Jackson later in the year to celebrate 60 years.