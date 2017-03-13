Man in serious condition after Monday shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Monday afternoon shooting leaves one east Jackson neighborhood shaken as a man fights for his life.

Several police and emergency vehicles lined Willa Drive as police investigated the scene.

“It could have been my dad or it could have been my child’s dad,” Princessa Sylvester, who lives in the area, said. “It could have been anyone. It’s really scary.”

Jackson police responded to a shots fired call just after 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim in serious condition suffering from gunshot wounds.

Chief Julian Wiser said he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His name has not yet been released.

“We had a very quick response, and we had some information on the suspect and the vehicle,” he said.

Chief Wiser said they stopped a vehicle at a gas station in the area of North Highland Avenue and Campbell Street.

“We stopped the vehicle and we have multiple people detained,” he said.

He said at this time they are not looking for anyone else involved in the shooting.

People in the area said they were surprised to hear about the shooting because the neighborhood is known for being quiet.

Sylvester said she’s lived in the area for six years and has never had any issues until now.

She said her heart goes out to all those involved.

“The only things that could fix this is God and time,” she said. “Nothing anyone can say, nothing anyone can do — just God and time.”

