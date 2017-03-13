West Tennessee Healthcare spotlights Patient Safety Awareness Week

JACKSON, Tenn.-West Tennessee Healthcare turned a special spotlight on the safety of its patients as part of “Patient Safety Awareness Week.”

The doctors , nurses and volunteers were given the chance to take part in special sessions and visit booths set up at the hospital to learn more about safety measures. Officials said this is a good way to make sure everyone is on the same page.

“Just sharpen their knowledge a little bit. They’re already aware of most of this but just to remind them if they’re not aware to encourage them to learn more,” said Dr. Jackie Taylor with West Tennessee Healthcare.

This was the second year for the safety fair.