Authorities looking for man wanted in Chattanooga homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a man wanted for homicide and robbery in Chattanooga to its top 10 most wanted list.

Bureau officials said Monday that 21-year-old Jacob Evan Coyne is wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department.

The bureau says Coyne is facing charges of criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery in connection with an incident that took place March 12.

Authorities say Coyne may be in Hamilton County or north Georgia and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Coyne is a white man who is 6 feet tall and about 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.