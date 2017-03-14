First responders find decomposing body inside facility for the indigent

JACKSON, Tenn.-First responders confirm a badly decomposing body was found inside a facility for the indigent near downtown Jackson.

Emergency crews were called to the Bobby Carter House along North Highland Avenue, Tuesday afternoon and found the man’s body.

Officials on scene said the man has been reported missing on Saturday, however his name nor cause of death have been released.

The building is a JACOA property, however JACOA officials refused to comment about the situation.