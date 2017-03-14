Haywood feeling confident heading into the state tournament

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn — The Haywood Tomcats brought home a state title in basketball back in 2015, so some players are used to this spotlight. Heading into this week’s Blue Cross Championships, experience will play a huge role. Head coach Kendall Dancy said nerves shouldn’t be a problem seeing how his older guys can show the younger ones how things are done.

“I have three guys that played significant minutes as sophomores, in fact one of my guys started another guy was all tournament at state and my lefty, my little point guard, Hines, he played a lot of minutes so having three seniors that have been there, it’s a blessing so we’ll just line it up and see what happens,” Dancy said.

Now the Tomcats received an extra boost last week when Dedric Boyd made his return to the line up for the first time in a few months. Coach Dancy saying it’s always good when you can plug a division one player back into the line up.

The Tomcats will take on Brainerd Thursday at 10:00 a.m.