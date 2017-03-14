LANA community meets for annual neighborhood event

JACKSON, Tenn.-Members of the LANA community met for dinner and the chance to catch up with old neighbors and meet new ones, Tuesday evening.

The neighborhood association held its annual gathering at West Alley BBQ in downtown Jackson.

Organizers said they chose the location because it is close enough to their neighborhood that people could walk and encourages folks to explore the area around them.

“We like to patronize businesses that are certainly within walking distance or a short drive from our neighborhoods, so we thought it was great to come and enjoy a great meal with great friends and have a good time,” said Jenci Spradlin, president of the Lambuth Area Neighborhood Association.

LANA, or the Lambuth Area Neighborhood Association is one of the most active neighborhood associations in the Hub City.