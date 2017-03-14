Lawyer: 1996 tanning bed murder charges should be tossed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The lawyer for a man accused of fatally stabbing two young women inside a Nashville tanning salon in 1996 says the case should be dismissed because the state ignored his client’s right to a speedy trial.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/2noRXh7 ) says attorney Kyle Mothershead argued Monday that prosecutors had for years ignored Patrick Streater’s request that a court invoke a portion of Tennessee law that says he has a right to a trial in 180 days. The law applies specifically to prisoners who need to be extradited to another state.

The 41-year-old was indicted in 2013 while he was serving time in California for robbery.

That sentence ended in 2015 and Streater is now being held in Tennessee on murder charges in the slayings of Tiffany Campbell and Melissa Chilton.