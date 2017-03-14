Mugshots : Madison County : 3/13/17 – 3/14/17 March 14, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/21Jose Neri Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/21Thurston Fason Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/21Markeytus Hulsey Theft under $500 Show Caption Hide Caption 4/21Marjorie Baggett Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/21Joshua McDougle Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/21Joshua Butler Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/21John McCoy Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/21John Glenn Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/21Jimmy Deberry Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/21Jeremy Wilson Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 11/21Jeremiah Pickard Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/21Jennifer Mathis Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/21Jarvis Miller Hold for investigation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/21James Richmond Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/21James Call Possession of schedule II drugs, casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 16/21David Elder Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 17/21Courtney Bethea Hold for investigation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/21Christopher Golden Driving on revoked license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/21Bentley Parrish Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/21Antonio Tipler Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 21/21Anna Bullington Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/13/17 and 7 a.m. on 3/14/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore