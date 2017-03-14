Mugshots : Madison County : 3/13/17 – 3/14/17

1/21 Jose Neri Violation of probation

2/21 Thurston Fason Failure to appear

3/21 Markeytus Hulsey Theft under $500

4/21 Marjorie Baggett Failure to appear

5/21 Joshua McDougle Aggravated domestic assault

6/21 Joshua Butler Violation of probation

7/21 John McCoy Aggravated assault

8/21 John Glenn Driving on revoked/suspended license

9/21 Jimmy Deberry Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/21 Jeremy Wilson Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

11/21 Jeremiah Pickard Failure to appear

12/21 Jennifer Mathis Failure to appear

13/21 Jarvis Miller Hold for investigation

14/21 James Richmond Aggravated domestic assault

15/21 James Call Possession of schedule II drugs, casual exchange

16/21 David Elder Violation of community corrections

17/21 Courtney Bethea Hold for investigation

18/21 Christopher Golden Driving on revoked license

19/21 Bentley Parrish Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/21 Antonio Tipler Failure to comply

21/21 Anna Bullington Theft over $1,000











































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/13/17 and 7 a.m. on 3/14/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.