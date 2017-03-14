Nashville mayor, state lawmakers to join Trump at Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nashville Mayor Megan Barry says she will attend an event at the Hermitage with President Donald Trump but won’t attend his rally in Nashville.

The mayor’s office says the Andrew Jackson Foundation invited her to attend the Hermitage event Wednesday afternoon commemorating Jackson’s 250th birthday.

Tennessee legislative leaders say all state lawmakers have been invited to the Hermitage event.

The mayor’s office says Barry won’t attend Trump’s rally at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Wednesday evening and has not received an invitation from the White House to greet Trump at the airport.