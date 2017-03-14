Suspect barricades himself in house, SWAT team called in

JACKSON, Tenn — With guns drawn and a SWAT team ready, the Jackson police responded to a report of a man barricade inside a home on Tuesday.

“They were looking for a domestic assault suspect that was involved in a aggravated domestic assault involving a weapon.” Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser said.

The weapon used was a gun.

Chief Wiser said the suspect fled the first scene and went to a family members house on Charjean Drive in north Jackson.

“He barricaded himself in the house for a brief period of time so that’s the reason you see all of the police vehicles out here,” Wiser said.

A negotiator was brought in to help diffuse the situation. Wiser said after a brief phone call, the suspect surrendered.

“We were able to talk him out of the house using a negotiator so he was taken into custody without incident,” Wiser said.

Wiser said the SWAT team then went in to make sure no one else was inside.

“This neighborhood is usually very quiet. We don’t see this, every once in awhile we might see one police car,” a neighbor said.

The neighbor who did not want to be identified said she was nervous because in the years she lived there, nothing compares to this.

“I was hoping that everybody was safe and if there was someone in the house they were safe and would cooperate,” she said.

Wiser praised his officers on their quick response.

“This is the kind of end we want to end on, on a good note. Nobody was injured,” Wiser said.

The suspect is expected to be in court Wednesday morning to be officially charged.