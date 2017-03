WEATHER UPDATE

WELL BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN IN PLACE ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH FOR THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS. A REINFORCING COLD FRONT WILL MOVE ACROSS THE AREA TONIGHT BRINGING SLIGHT CHANCES FOR LIGHT RAIN OR SNOW. DRY WEATHER WILL RETURN BEHIND THE FRONT AND PERSIST INTO THURSDAY.

ANOTHER COLD FRONT WILL APPROACH THE MID-SOUTH BY FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT. TEMPERATURES WILL WARM BACK INTO SEASONAL NORMALS BY THE END OF THE WEEK. DRY AND MILD TEMPERATURES CAN BE EXPECTED BEHIND THE FRONT FOR NEXT WEEKEND.

WARMER WEATHER RETURNS FOR EARLY NEXT WEEK ALONG WITH INCREASED CHANCES FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com