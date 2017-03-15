BITTERLY COLD NIGHT ON THE WAY. HOWEVER WE RETURN TO SPRING FOR THE WEEKEND

From the VIPIR7 Storm Team:

Latest Forecast from Meteorologist Moe:

One more night under the broad trough which carved it’s wave across much of the Eastern US. There is an area of High Pressure that will move from the lower Ohio Valley into the Tennessee Valley overnight. The surface high pressure in question is an arctic high. It originated in North Central Canada. While it has modified some it will still drop temperatures overnight into the low 20s, maybe even a few teens NE of Jackson tonight towards Paris and Camden overnight. For this reason, the NWS in Memphis has issued a Freeze WARNING for all of West Tennessee. It will take effect at 9:00 PM CDT.

Tomorrow: There will be a nice warm rebound for Thursday Afternoon. Though the day will be marred in cloud cover. I think we stay dry for the day. Should make it to around 50°F for the High temperatures. South wind at 5-10 mph will help. Friday will be warmer, but chance of rain will increase as the day goes along especially afternoon and into the evening.

Moe Shamell – VIPIR7 Storm Team Meteorologist

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com