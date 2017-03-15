JMC Library honors Andrew Jackson on his 250th birthday

JACKSON, Tenn.-A special honor for the namesake of the Hub City as the Jackson-Madison County Library unveiled a new display Wednesday honoring President Andrew Jackson on his 250th birthday.

The Hub City, originally named Alexandria changed it to Jackson in 1822.

At the time, Andrew Jackson was a general. He was not elected president until 1829.

The 7th president’s ties to the city come through his wife.

Library leaders said they hope West Tennesseans take this opportunity to learn more about the leader.

“We have a number of books here, materials on Andrew Jackson. We have a series of books that are letters and papers of Andrew Jackson that have been transcribed and that’s very interesting to look at if you’re interested in going into primary source material,” said Jack Wood with the Jackson-Madison County Library.

The Old Hickory Mall also pays honor to the former president. The display will be up until the end of next week.